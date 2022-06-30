Twitter Refuses Germany's Censorship Act as Ottawa Police Silence Freedom of Speech This Canada Day

Believe it or not I find myself giving Twitter a 'big-up' for defending my Tweet from Germany's Censorship Act, but here in Canada the Ottawa Police are planning on silencing regular Canadian's on Parliament Hill during this year's Canada Day Celebrations.

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