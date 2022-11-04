Create New Account
BASES2022 At The Royal Oak - Dollie Eanna-Dawn Deeming
Dollie is an implantee, and has been shown to have RF signals radiate from these implants in her body. She is a producer, actress, and MK Ultra -Monarch experiencer.Her business partner in computer web design for YouTube type channels, showed major signals from his head and body, has been returned to Denmark after these went active and out of control.

She makes no bones about her adult industry connections, not unexpected in the world of Monarch Mind Control.


This is short BASES-Actual talk, where the experiencer gives their experience and their version of what's been going on with their experience.


