© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Second Coming Preparations Series (Effective Sleep Patterns to Improve Dream and Consciousness Control) Part 7
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • September 13, 2021
Development of the soul-fragment occurs with loving behavior towards Nature and towards one's community and species. The outcome never justifies the deed in the multidimensional reality that is constantly created by your Creator-God will taint that society. A community goal needs to be fabricated with a similar value-system as desired in the end... otherwise that goal will have a permanent taint that will eventually destroy that community.
Atlantis of old thus tainted itself by following the same motto "Exitus acta probat". Nature responds to man because man is intrinsically connected to Nature. Mankind that does not love Nature and treat Nature with respect will fall short and be unworthy of his place within Nature.
It was not the Creator-God that resets mankind, no, it is the lack of value-fulfillment from an unloving emptiness inside, that resets mankind... and it will always be that way one way or another. Mankind had a lesson to learn, but did not learn the lesson yet within the loving Creator-God's training-grounds.
But the multidimensional playground has infinite probabilities and time-overlays within it and communities of similar intent will group-up and either succeed or fail based on their value-fulfillment. Their is no jealous Creator-God and their never was... AllThatIs is always loving as lessons are taught.
00:00
now it is well known that fluctuations
00:03
of consciousness and alertness exist in
00:05
the sleep state some periods of dream
00:07
activity do indeed supersede those of
00:09
some waking states but there are also
00:11
fluctuations in normal waking
00:13
consciousness rhythms of intense
00:14
activity followed by a much less active
00:17
period of consciousness some waking
00:19
states of course come very close to
00:21
sleep states these blend one into the
00:23
other so that the rhythm often goes
00:25
unnoticed these gradations of
00:27
consciousness are accompanied by changes
00:29
in the physical organism in the more
00:32
sluggish periods of waking consciousness
00:33
there is a lack of concentration a
00:35
cutting off of stimuli to varying
00:37
degrees and increase in accidents and a
00:39
generally a lower body tone because of
00:42
your habits of an extended sleep period
00:44
followed by an extended waking period
00:46
you do not take advantage of these
00:48
rhythms of consciousness the high peaks
00:50
are to some extent smothered or even go
00:53
unnoticed the sharp contrasts and the
00:55
high efficiency of the natural waking
00:57
consciousness is barely utilized now I
01:00
am giving all this material here because
01:02
it will help you understand and use your
01:03
present abilities you are asking too
01:05
much of normal waking consciousness
01:07
smoothing out the valleys and peaks of
01:09
its activity demanding in some case that
01:11
it go full blast ahead when it is
01:13
actually at a minimal period denying
01:15
yourself the great mobility of
01:16
consciousness that is possible the
01:19
suggestions given earlier in this
01:20
chapter concerning sleeping habits or
01:22
result in a natural use of these rhythms
01:24
the peaks will be experienced more
01:26
frequently concentration will be
01:28
increased problems seen more clearly and
01:30
learning capacities better utilized now
01:34
this extended period given to waking
01:37
consciousness without rest periods
01:39
builds up chemicals in the blood that
01:41
are discharged in sleep but in the
01:43
meantime they make the body sluggish and
01:46
conscious concentration the long
01:49
sleep period to which you are accustomed
01:50
then does become necessary a vicious
01:53
circle is then formed this forces over
01:56
stimulations during the night increases
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msqeTELNvnQ&;list=PLPDTOFbrYdqDmU1dDayOyLYphGUeBvIHM&index=18
https://sethlearningcenter.org/
Atlantis of old thus tainted itself by following the same motto "Exitus acta probat". Nature responds to man because man is intrinsically connected to Nature. Mankind that does not love Nature and treat Nature with respect will fall short and be unworthy of his place within Nature.
It was not the Creator-God that resets mankind, no, it is the lack of value-fulfillment from an unloving emptiness inside, that resets mankind... and it will always be that way one way or another. Mankind had a lesson to learn, but did not learn the lesson yet within the loving Creator-God's training-grounds.
But the multidimensional playground has infinite probabilities and time-overlays within it and communities of similar intent will group-up and either succeed or fail based on their value-fulfillment. Their is no jealous Creator-God and their never was... AllThatIs is always loving as lessons are taught.
00:00
now it is well known that fluctuations
00:03
of consciousness and alertness exist in
00:05
the sleep state some periods of dream
00:07
activity do indeed supersede those of
00:09
some waking states but there are also
00:11
fluctuations in normal waking
00:13
consciousness rhythms of intense
00:14
activity followed by a much less active
00:17
period of consciousness some waking
00:19
states of course come very close to
00:21
sleep states these blend one into the
00:23
other so that the rhythm often goes
00:25
unnoticed these gradations of
00:27
consciousness are accompanied by changes
00:29
in the physical organism in the more
00:32
sluggish periods of waking consciousness
00:33
there is a lack of concentration a
00:35
cutting off of stimuli to varying
00:37
degrees and increase in accidents and a
00:39
generally a lower body tone because of
00:42
your habits of an extended sleep period
00:44
followed by an extended waking period
00:46
you do not take advantage of these
00:48
rhythms of consciousness the high peaks
00:50
are to some extent smothered or even go
00:53
unnoticed the sharp contrasts and the
00:55
high efficiency of the natural waking
00:57
consciousness is barely utilized now I
01:00
am giving all this material here because
01:02
it will help you understand and use your
01:03
present abilities you are asking too
01:05
much of normal waking consciousness
01:07
smoothing out the valleys and peaks of
01:09
its activity demanding in some case that
01:11
it go full blast ahead when it is
01:13
actually at a minimal period denying
01:15
yourself the great mobility of
01:16
consciousness that is possible the
01:19
suggestions given earlier in this
01:20
chapter concerning sleeping habits or
01:22
result in a natural use of these rhythms
01:24
the peaks will be experienced more
01:26
frequently concentration will be
01:28
increased problems seen more clearly and
01:30
learning capacities better utilized now
01:34
this extended period given to waking
01:37
consciousness without rest periods
01:39
builds up chemicals in the blood that
01:41
are discharged in sleep but in the
01:43
meantime they make the body sluggish and
01:46
conscious concentration the long
01:49
sleep period to which you are accustomed
01:50
then does become necessary a vicious
01:53
circle is then formed this forces over
01:56
stimulations during the night increases
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msqeTELNvnQ&;list=PLPDTOFbrYdqDmU1dDayOyLYphGUeBvIHM&index=18
https://sethlearningcenter.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.