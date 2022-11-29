Red corn crop arrives at Copper Horse Farm

Our harvest of naturally grown Bloody Butcher red corn arrives from our central PA farm. This video shows the corn being unloaded and elevated into a grain storage tank. We will be milling and delivering this corn to customers over the winter.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.