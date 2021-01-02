© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
9/10/18 #WWG1WGA: The STORM is Raging! #NANOWARFARE #WALKAWAY
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
9/10/18 On the eve of 9/11, with POTUS declaring September National Preparedness month, the latest Syrian DS operation under way and a United States Governor saying Senator Jo_n M_Cain was "put to death" on CNN last week, we see Trump's STORM reaching CAT 4, just as Hurricane Florence barrels towards the Southeast. Buckle Up and prep everyone- we have been expecting this!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
POTUS declares September National Preparedness Month"
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/presidential-proclamation-national-preparedness-month-2018/
Please support the #WALKAWAY campaign and get to DC on the weekend of October 26 for the march! You can also plan a satellite march in your own town or city that weekend!
https://www.walkawaycampaign.com/
You can watch the incredible slip of Governor Kasich saying McCain was "put to death" in his interview with Chris Cuomo on CNN here:
https://subtletv.com/baap52N/Kasich_speaks_the_truth_At_505_its_been_24_hours_since_John_Mccain_was_out_t
Please view the short video of Senator Lindsey Graham interviewing Judge Brett Kavanaugh regarding domestic enemy combatants:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_gmOsnjrZw
(Posted by Salomon Pacheco Jr, clipped from CSPAN)
You can see the incredible testimony of Keri Bruno, former nun from the Jesuit run St. Joseph's Abbey here. Please support the amazing work of Victurus Libertas, an amazing truther and patriot channel:
Part 1:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_fbB0dvVJUM
Part 2:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=59NZzKV5qlA
Part 3:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFGMGwUJAX0
Part 4:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_IqHqXW1VA
To learn the latest on the transhumanist agenda:
https://www.gensix.com (Code: ALEX will get you 10% the livestream this weekend, plus last year's livestream as a free bonus-- INCREDIBLE information about the future planned by the biotech Cabal and the end of human autonomy if they succeed)
Seething Frog has been hitting it out of the park this week, folks, please support his amazing YT truther channel!
Thank you to everyone who supports You Are Free TV! Please take the time to do the extra preparations to make sure you and your family and neighbors are prepared for any emergencies that may arise this month. President Trump made the designation of September as preparedness month for a reason and as we watch things heating up significantly as the mid-term elections rapidly approach, it is more important than ever to be awake, alert, active and mindful. Let's all continue to exercise freedom and discernment in our daily loves and take ample time for prayer, meditation and pausing to breathe and re-center ourselves. This is the time we have been training for all our lives and we ARE up for the job! How blessed are we to live in this time! We Are Free and We, the People, Have a glorious future ahead!
To donate with CRYPTO:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
9/10/18 On the eve of 9/11, with POTUS declaring September National Preparedness month, the latest Syrian DS operation under way and a United States Governor saying Senator Jo_n M_Cain was "put to death" on CNN last week, we see Trump's STORM reaching CAT 4, just as Hurricane Florence barrels towards the Southeast. Buckle Up and prep everyone- we have been expecting this!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
POTUS declares September National Preparedness Month"
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/presidential-proclamation-national-preparedness-month-2018/
Please support the #WALKAWAY campaign and get to DC on the weekend of October 26 for the march! You can also plan a satellite march in your own town or city that weekend!
https://www.walkawaycampaign.com/
You can watch the incredible slip of Governor Kasich saying McCain was "put to death" in his interview with Chris Cuomo on CNN here:
https://subtletv.com/baap52N/Kasich_speaks_the_truth_At_505_its_been_24_hours_since_John_Mccain_was_out_t
Please view the short video of Senator Lindsey Graham interviewing Judge Brett Kavanaugh regarding domestic enemy combatants:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_gmOsnjrZw
(Posted by Salomon Pacheco Jr, clipped from CSPAN)
You can see the incredible testimony of Keri Bruno, former nun from the Jesuit run St. Joseph's Abbey here. Please support the amazing work of Victurus Libertas, an amazing truther and patriot channel:
Part 1:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_fbB0dvVJUM
Part 2:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=59NZzKV5qlA
Part 3:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFGMGwUJAX0
Part 4:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_IqHqXW1VA
To learn the latest on the transhumanist agenda:
https://www.gensix.com (Code: ALEX will get you 10% the livestream this weekend, plus last year's livestream as a free bonus-- INCREDIBLE information about the future planned by the biotech Cabal and the end of human autonomy if they succeed)
Seething Frog has been hitting it out of the park this week, folks, please support his amazing YT truther channel!
Thank you to everyone who supports You Are Free TV! Please take the time to do the extra preparations to make sure you and your family and neighbors are prepared for any emergencies that may arise this month. President Trump made the designation of September as preparedness month for a reason and as we watch things heating up significantly as the mid-term elections rapidly approach, it is more important than ever to be awake, alert, active and mindful. Let's all continue to exercise freedom and discernment in our daily loves and take ample time for prayer, meditation and pausing to breathe and re-center ourselves. This is the time we have been training for all our lives and we ARE up for the job! How blessed are we to live in this time! We Are Free and We, the People, Have a glorious future ahead!
To donate with CRYPTO:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.