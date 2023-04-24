HUGE 7.3 EARTHQUAKE IN KERMADEC ISLANDS WITH TSUNAMI ALERT!! - THOUSANDS OF CHINESE MEN SUDDENLY CROSSING U.S/MEX BORDER - WHITE HOUSE PLAN 6G ROLLOUT! - ELECT MAGNETIC STORM/NORTHERN LIGHTS TONIGHT!

Space Weather Prediction Center

https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/alerts-watches-and-warnings+







Tsunami Alert Issued After Big M7.3 Earthquake Strikes Kermedic Islands Region, EQ Swarm In New Yorkhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HuLXpoViTxI



We Are Living In The End Times - on our web sitehttps://www.graftedinthevine.net/forum/grafted-in-the-vine-forums/dan-s-new-we-are-living-in-the-end-times-forum-earthquakes-volcanos-natural-disasters-and-some-news-links



Northern lights could be visible in US Sunday, Monday: Here’s wherehttps://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/northern-lights-could-be-visible-in-us-sunday-monday-here-s-where/ar-AA1aejiK?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=d0dc88a48deb4d67c8ec5abc3086c687&ei=9



GEOMAGNETIC AND RADIATION STORM HITS EARTH EARLIER THEN EXPECTEDhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcsOA2QVFBQ



Trojan Horse? Why Are Thousands Of Chinese Men Suddenly Crossing Our Border?https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=6035



Why Are Thousands Of Young Chinese Men Suddenly “Migrating” Across Our Southern Border?https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDyXO2eac9E



White House planning for 6G rollout https://www.rt.com/news/575163-white-house-6g-planning/







_______________________





TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)





(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)





IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)





ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB





GRAFTEDINTHEVINE.NET

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES) - SEARCH FOR "GRAFTEDINTHEVINE"

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]













