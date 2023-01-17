Doctors rub their heads watching VAXX induced PARALYSIS & COLLAPSED LUNG

Please help Michelle and her Family through GBS

Our Beautiful friend Michelle LeMay was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in November 2018 at just 45 years old. As if this wasn’t hard enough, just 6 months later she received the horrible news that she had breast cancer and that it had also spread to her lymph nodes!

For the past two+ years she has endured multiple surgeries including the removal of 22 lymph nodes, a double mastectomy, reconstruction and most recently a full hysterectomy.

At the beginning of April, Michelle decided to go ahead and get her Covid shot because of her compromised immune system…..this should have been a walk in the park after what she had endured!

However, Michelle awoke the next day with excruciating pain throughout her body as her limbs began to lose feeling, she could no longer walk. She was rushed to the ER and has been in ICU ever since.

The diagnosis of Guillain-Barre Syndrome was mentioned almost immediately with others rubbing their heads as they watched this beautiful woman deteriorate before their eyes. As the paralysis spread, Michelle was intubated and one of her lungs collapsed. Two weeks later, she then had a feeding tube inserted and a tracheotomy was performed.

As doctors continue to scramble to keep this amazing young woman alive, her husband of

21 years Ron has not left her side. The effects on their 3 children is beyond heart wrenching. (I also have to mention that Ron had a hip replacement in the middle of all of Michelle’s cancer treatments!)

GBS is a horrific illness in which the immune system attacks the nervous system.

The recovery period can be months to several years, leaving a devastating mark. The path to recovery almost unbearable.

Michelle has always been there ready to lend a hand, listen to you or hug you when you need it the most. Her laughter is contagious and one that we miss terribly at this time.

She has always been a brave warrior as she faced this never ending battle for her life.

She has always kept a positive attitude and decided to openly share her experience with others in the hope anyone who could benefit from it would be reached by her story. We truly believe this is what kept her going.

We have decided to gather all the people that love her and share her story now that she is unable to do so. She will not give up.

Please help us help Michelle and her Family in any way possible, with enough people, a little

can go a long way

They have not received any financial assistance as Ron will not ask for help. WE are asking you now to please donate to this amazing, inspirational family.

Please also PRAY for our friends.

Thank you,

Autumn and Millie

