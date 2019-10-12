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Epic Space Rescues ft. BrainCraft
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13 views • October 12, 2019
In The Martian, astronaut Mark Watney is stranded alone on Mars and must be rescued. It is an exciting tale of what could happen once humans start traveling to the red planet. Let’s take a look back at the most epic space rescues in history.
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