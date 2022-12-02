Mind Invaders Chapter 2 - Appointment with Death

New Chapter Every Day!
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
-------
Upon leaving the lab, Ken instinctively drove toward the coastal hills. So many times he had gone there in the past to wander in the woods and think tough problems through to a solution. This time, however, when he found himself on the winding mountain road that he knew so well, and facing the late-afternoon sun that was about to sink into the Pacific just beyond the range he was climbing, he could not remember how he’d gotten there. Nor could he remember—somewhere along the route—pushing James Taylor’s Sweet Baby James into the tape deck. Its nostalgic sounds blared at him from the quad stereo of his Mercedes SL-600.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.