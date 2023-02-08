Gun ban pull back, gun sense, legalizing silencers for hunting coyotes and rabbits

Canadian liberals pulled back on gun bans and requested consultations
this video is to show why
1- we need ar 15s on farms
2- we need handguns when going into forests with bears (like when I go mushroom scavenging)
3- in many cases, we need silencers when hunting groups of animals
The video also is an opportunity, for those who are against hunting, to compare the deaths handed out by being shot I the heart (like the coyotes and geese) or to be taken out by ravenous predators (like the kitten in the second clip).
