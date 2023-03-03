Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
American Defector Exposes CIA Role in Ukraine War, CrossTalk Gets Loomered After DeSantis Betrays Trump
39 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Cross Talk News


Feb 2, 2023


Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall is joined by congressional sensation Laura Loomer to discuss her latest report on Governor Ron DeSantis, and his secret plot to undermine President Trump and free speech. We also detail the heroic tale of American soldier John David McIntyre from Mobile, Alabama, who infiltrated the Ukrainian neo-nazi legion, and defected to Russia, with proof of war crimes and CIA involvement.

SUPPORT THE SPONSORS:

PROTECT YOUR RETIREMENT! Check out our friends at Goldco Today: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalk

Visit https://HeavensHarvest.com for high quality prepper food, use Promocode CROSSTALK to let them know we sent you!

Please check out our newest sponsor Ghostwerks Tactical: Buy a rifle that wont fail when you need it most. The best quality AR-15 available on the market.

https://ghostwerkstactical.com/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2bj1fw-american-defector-exposes-cia-role-in-ukraine-war.html


Keywords
trumpfree speechcurrent eventspresidentamericarussiaciawargovernoralabamaproofukrainewar crimesneo-nazimobileinfiltrateddesantisdefectorcross talkedward szall laura loomerjohn david mcintyresecret plot

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket