American Defector Exposes CIA Role in Ukraine War, CrossTalk Gets Loomered After DeSantis Betrays Trump

Cross Talk News





Feb 2, 2023





Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall is joined by congressional sensation Laura Loomer to discuss her latest report on Governor Ron DeSantis, and his secret plot to undermine President Trump and free speech. We also detail the heroic tale of American soldier John David McIntyre from Mobile, Alabama, who infiltrated the Ukrainian neo-nazi legion, and defected to Russia, with proof of war crimes and CIA involvement.

SUPPORT THE SPONSORS:

PROTECT YOUR RETIREMENT! Check out our friends at Goldco Today: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalk

Visit https://HeavensHarvest.com for high quality prepper food, use Promocode CROSSTALK to let them know we sent you!

Please check out our newest sponsor Ghostwerks Tactical: Buy a rifle that wont fail when you need it most. The best quality AR-15 available on the market.

https://ghostwerkstactical.com/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2bj1fw-american-defector-exposes-cia-role-in-ukraine-war.html



