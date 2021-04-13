© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CONGRATS to Marxist BLM Founder- Patrisse Cullors-- for her Real Estate Buying Spree
Follow
1
Share
Report
570 views • April 13, 2021
Congratulations must go out to the Marxist founder of Black Lives Matter and her embrace of capitalism as she has purchased four houses in the last several years, and he's looking at a residence for her buying consideration in the Bahamas costing north of $5 million.
I personally love feel good stories of success, and her embrace of capitalism as she fleeces the White woke SJW's is a thing of beauty.
Not good grief, good grift!
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
#BLM #BLMfounder #capitalism
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
I personally love feel good stories of success, and her embrace of capitalism as she fleeces the White woke SJW's is a thing of beauty.
Not good grief, good grift!
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
#BLM #BLMfounder #capitalism
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.