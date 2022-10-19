Situation Update, Oct 19, 2022 - 8 CRITICAL PREDICTIONS for today through 2023

0:00 Predictions

8:33 GPS

12:03 Russia

19:30 BIG News

47:30 Pastor Todd Coconato





- Another pathogen release is coming in 2022, with emergency lockdowns

- Huge layoffs will happen in 2023 across the U.S. tech sector

- US semiconductor companies getting hit hard by Biden's economic order targeting China

- Barge river traffic problem in the USA won't be solved in 2023

- There isn't enough rail capacity to take over from the barges

- FOOD WILL ROT on the farms across the USA, with no means of transportation

- GPS signals jammed / blinded in Texas - is it China's test run?

- Russia takes out NATO / Ukraine satellite comms station, blinding Ukraine

- NIAID director admits Boston University bioweapons research was NOT authorized

- Gain-of-Function bioweapon may be "accidentally" released in Boston

- EcoHealth Alliance bragged about huge grant funding to work with Boston University

- More signs point to imminent attack by Russia

- 2023 food scarcity will get FAR worse than what anyone saw in 2022

- Interview with Pastor Todd Coconato





