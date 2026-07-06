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🇮🇪 Ireland : TV host cuts the conversation quickly when she finds she's just come across a nurse in the audience who is spilling the beans on the Covid-19 plandemic
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812 views • 2 days ago

🇮🇪 Ireland : TV host cuts the conversation quickly when she finds she's just come across a nurse in the audience who says, "I'm now one of these nurses who is picking up the pieces of the damage that has been done by the vaccine etc and all of this is not being reported on RTE

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy