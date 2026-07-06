🇮🇪 Ireland : TV host cuts the conversation quickly when she finds she's just come across a nurse in the audience who is spilling the beans on the Covid-19 plandemic

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🇮🇪 Ireland : TV host cuts the conversation quickly when she finds she's just come across a nurse in the audience who says, "I'm now one of these nurses who is picking up the pieces of the damage that has been done by the vaccine etc and all of this is not being reported on RTE
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