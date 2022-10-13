Climate Change, Lockdowns And Hysteria To Push Sunday Laws

75,256 views Premiered Sep 8, 2022 In Episode 132 we discuss the droughts and extreme weather in various parts of the world. Europe is supposedly going through some of the worst droughts in 1200 years; the drought in China is the worst since record keeping commenced and the US is also not spared. There is record rainfall and flooding in other areas. Can all of this really be attributed to Climate Change? Where are we heading?