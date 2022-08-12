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Ep. 2848a - The [CB]/[DS] Just Imploded Their Entire Economic Agenda, Another Fail
The [DS]/[CB] are now being caught in their agenda. The Inflation Reduction Act is the complete opposite and people are now seeing the truth. The IRS agenda is going to backfire on the [CB]. The push back has already begun.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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