As The TimeKeeper has warned, Those Who Do Not Share Your Best Interests will attempt to overwhelm you in their efforts to reshape the world in their image. They are preparing disclosure information regarding the reality of the extraterrestrial presence on this planet in an attempt to upset traditional modes of thought. The TimeKeeper provides some timeline history of the UFO phenomenon and illustrates that this information has been here for a long time. Timing is everything, and it is critical to stay focused on what it means to be a human being in this time of upheaval.