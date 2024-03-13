Create New Account
Israel Hezbollah War on the Verge of Dangerous Escalation | Watch This Crucial Breaking News Update!
American Patriots God Country
Published a day ago

The mainstream leftist fake news media has been lying to you and so haven't the Muslim News Networks. The easily manipulated, dumbed-down, minds of the fickle people must be made aware of how much they are being played and lied to. As the left and the Muslims work hand-in-hand to do their worst and spread evil across the planet, voices of truth like Amir Tsarfati continue to prevail and push through the lies with fact-based reporting... something we so desperately need at a troubled time like this.


Follow Amir on Telegram at https://t.me/beholdisraelchannel

SOURCE ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DP8_fNYxov8

RELATED PODCAST: BREAKING NEWS: RISING TENSIONS BETWEEN ISRAEL AND HEZBOLLAH - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/behold-israel/id1502481411?i=1000648975446

