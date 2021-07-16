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THE DANGERS OF 5G AND HOW YOU CAN PROTECT YOURSELF | True Pathfinder
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203 views • July 16, 2021
In this video we discuss the dangers of 5G and other EMFs in the microwave range and show you how you can protect yourself from the proven negative health impacts.
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For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #5G #5Gdangers #5Gprotection #electrosmog #EMF #neurostimulation #microwaveradiation #5Ghealthimpacts
Get the powerful holistic tools mentioned in the video here:
https://vibrant-body.net/product/biospheres-optimization-system-bos-318/
https://vibrant-body.net/product/biospheres-optimization-system-bos-518/
https://vibrant-body.net/product/triomed-cgi/
https://vibrant-body.net/product/iono-trans-home-essential/
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #5G #5Gdangers #5Gprotection #electrosmog #EMF #neurostimulation #microwaveradiation #5Ghealthimpacts
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