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Where Are We Headed
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10 views • July 28, 2021
Since March of 2020 this question has entered all of our minds. Where Are We Headed is a song that asks what we've all been thinking. We can no longer ignore the lies, and corruption. Perhaps it's time to seek the truth, before the fight is gone. The song is available on iTunes and Apple Music now and will be available everywhere soon. Thanks for your support!
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