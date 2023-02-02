Think Witchcraft is not real...check this out. Pretty freaky. Straight from Africa

Jim Crenshaw





Feb 2, 2023





Yes I know it could be fake. Maybe. But witchcraft is not fake. I also know what the bible says about this stuff. By all means ship some more of these people to the western countries to enrich them. Voodoo is also real... Its not just the so called elite, witchcraft uses demon spirits too. The scriptures forbid fortune telling, magic and witchcraft.

Source: Pirate Pete: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1lJaePdMTd5C/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Dlmkk3dQMZp/



