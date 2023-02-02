Think Witchcraft is not real...check this out. Pretty freaky. Straight from Africa

Jim Crenshaw
Feb 2, 2023
Yes I know it could be fake. Maybe. But witchcraft is not fake. I also know what the bible says about this stuff. By all means ship some more of these people to the western countries to enrich them. Voodoo is also real... Its not just the so called elite, witchcraft uses demon spirits too. The scriptures forbid fortune telling, magic and witchcraft.
Source: Pirate Pete: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1lJaePdMTd5C/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Dlmkk3dQMZp/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.