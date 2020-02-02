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001 Self quarantine/Stuck in China but Must leave! - Corona Virus
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158 views • February 02, 2020
This is a video I posted on Facebook about my situation in China. I hope to make more videos and keep people up dated. I plan to self quarantine until I can leave or get an extension that will allow me to stay. I don't want to travel at this time! I'm safer in my apartment. It will be interesting to see how this is handled! Prayers accepted!
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