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InfoWars - Robert Barnes Joins Alex Jones on the Twilight Eve of the Final Broadcast Under the Infowars Banner - 4-30-2026
POWERFUL INTERVIEW: Robert Barnes Joins Alex Jones on the Twilight Eve of the Final Broadcast Under the Infowars Banner.
“You’re Here, the Audience is Here, America is Here and as Long as That’s the Case, the Light of Liberty Still Stands a Chance Against All the Darkness They Can Bring.”