37yo Rab Wardell: Scottish XC Mountain Bike Champion - Dies Suddenly In His Sleep 💉💉💉

This is Mountain biker Rab Wardell speaking on TV the night before last about winning the Scottish championship 3 days ago.He's now dead, 37yrs old, "died in his sleep".





How much more of this can they sweep under the carpet?





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11141131/Olympic-gold-medal-winner-Katie-Archibald-reveals-battled-save-dying-partner-Rab-Wardell.html





Mirrored - Wake.The.Fuck.Up

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link





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