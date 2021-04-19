Radical Truth #28 - Evangelism Tool #1: Community Survey

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Interested in creative & effective ways to share the Gospel with the people around you, even complete strangers? That may sound scary, but we have some great tips, tools, and tactics that will help you boldly share the Gospel. Here’s the first tool!
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