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THEY WANT TO KILL YOUR CHILDREN! - The Evil Rollout Of FORCED JABS For TODDLERS! - Stand Up!
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613 views • September 14, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the evil plot by the psychopathic criminals running the biggest hoax in history as they prepare to jab toddlers. First they start with ages 5 to 12, then they keep pushing lower.
Recently, studies came out showing that boys aged 12 to 15 are 6.1 times more likely to have heart problems from the vaccines than to end up in the hospital due to covid. 6.1 TIMES! And the covid numbers are already dramatically inflated. This proves a very dangerous deed being pushed forward by the state as millions of parents prepare to jab their small children.
The former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb announced recently that children aged 5 to 12 should be able to get the vaccine by Halloween. This is a shockingly unscientific push by psychopaths to get children to take an experimental drug that's still in trial, eventually by force despite countless studies showing health risks and even death. Meanwhile, the notion of unjabbed being a risk to jabbed is absolutely falsified and based on zero scientific criteria. This is horrifying considering these elitist monsters are well aware of the risks and imminent trauma that it will cause children yet are rushing to make sure it happens.
Parents throughout the world are stupidly begging for their toddler to be jabbed right now. Most mean well but are endangering children. Some are just evil and identity based and care more about their politics than their own children.
On the other hand, hundreds of millions of parents are horrified by these recent pushes and are also faced with the fact that likely they will lose their children to CPS or CFS eventually if their kids aren't jabbed. They're already losing their jobs in huge numbers, schools are turning kids away and they are sure to be going after the bank accounts soon as well.
This is a predicament that calls for mass defense and unfortunately it will lead to huge civil unrest with a group of brainwashed zombies demanding your kids be sterylized for the sake of the "greater number" based on zero science but under the guise of "trusting science." If this doesn't lead to people standing up, we are doomed as a species and we are absolutely DONE as a civilization.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover this insanity worldwide.
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the evil plot by the psychopathic criminals running the biggest hoax in history as they prepare to jab toddlers. First they start with ages 5 to 12, then they keep pushing lower.
Recently, studies came out showing that boys aged 12 to 15 are 6.1 times more likely to have heart problems from the vaccines than to end up in the hospital due to covid. 6.1 TIMES! And the covid numbers are already dramatically inflated. This proves a very dangerous deed being pushed forward by the state as millions of parents prepare to jab their small children.
The former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb announced recently that children aged 5 to 12 should be able to get the vaccine by Halloween. This is a shockingly unscientific push by psychopaths to get children to take an experimental drug that's still in trial, eventually by force despite countless studies showing health risks and even death. Meanwhile, the notion of unjabbed being a risk to jabbed is absolutely falsified and based on zero scientific criteria. This is horrifying considering these elitist monsters are well aware of the risks and imminent trauma that it will cause children yet are rushing to make sure it happens.
Parents throughout the world are stupidly begging for their toddler to be jabbed right now. Most mean well but are endangering children. Some are just evil and identity based and care more about their politics than their own children.
On the other hand, hundreds of millions of parents are horrified by these recent pushes and are also faced with the fact that likely they will lose their children to CPS or CFS eventually if their kids aren't jabbed. They're already losing their jobs in huge numbers, schools are turning kids away and they are sure to be going after the bank accounts soon as well.
This is a predicament that calls for mass defense and unfortunately it will lead to huge civil unrest with a group of brainwashed zombies demanding your kids be sterylized for the sake of the "greater number" based on zero science but under the guise of "trusting science." If this doesn't lead to people standing up, we are doomed as a species and we are absolutely DONE as a civilization.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover this insanity worldwide.
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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