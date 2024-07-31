Stealing more land near Bethlehem, Israeli forces raided the private land of Palestinian Ramzi Kaisiah, destroying his properties - part 2

Today in Al-Makhrur, Beit Jala, near Bethlehem, Israeli forces raided the private land of Palestinian Ramzi Kaisiah, destroying his properties.

They claimed the land was bought by JNF in 1969, despite the family having ownership documents. When Kaisiah sought police assistance, his son Jihad was arrested. Armed settlers, accompanied by children and boys, then invaded the area, looting the remaining properties under the supervision of Israeli forces.

Please watch part 1 to know what this is about.

https://www.brighteon.com/9a5418de-6e94-41d8-8850-da3ad8c96316





