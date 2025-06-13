Let's Have A Tribulation Chat.. the great war of the devil against humanity and God's chosen

In the days of Noah the righteous was/is increasingly caused to suffer and die(killed off), leaving the wicked on earth: eating and drinking, buying and selling, planting and building, unaware of the process unfolding to corrupt all flesh from the womb to the grave. The 3rd world war is a war on humanity: the devil corrupting the temple of God so God takes His Spirit from man. No one can serve God and save their soul once God has taken His Spirit away from them. Our body is God's temple. The devil knows how to separate us from God or to get God to takes His Spirit from us. Because most people will be ignorant of how that is achieved, it is why the devil deceives the whole world: rich, poor, free, bond, great and small. God will await until hardly anyone alive is considered to be human: with the ability to be redeemed by the blood of Christ.

The devil plans for everyone to become like robots which is why everything is being AI driven. People will be increasingly that way; marked in their foreheads, not able to think or have a conscience to know or choose right from wrong. They will see darkness as light; evil as good and vice versa.

We are living in the time the Bible calls the desolation of man. Which will see a zombie apocalypse highlighted in the Bible where people will desire and seek their own death due to God's wrath and plagues, but death will flee from them. They will no longer be human and will not be able to have the freedom God gave us as our birthright.

People will not be aware that we are in the mark of the beast time because they are not using God's Spirit to interpret the Bible. Our carnal mind can only view things that put God as second place and the devil first or self. Which means being led to gain the whole world or fit in or try to save our lives following a path that leads to being separated from God and lose our eternal soul.