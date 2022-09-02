Blockchain Social & Crypto Earnings Report #32

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You want to take full advantage of the social
platforms out there that use blockchain technology or have crypto monetization.
Here are the 12 platforms I used to earn $230.22 CAD worth of fiat & crypto
in July as well as some insights.
This is my 537th episode/article. I put a great deal of work into this content so if you find it valuable, please do like, share, comment and subscribe!
My total alleged crypto social media income earnings are now up to just over $39,821 CAD not including crypto appreciation after originally receiving the payouts.