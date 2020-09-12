© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Διαδήλωση στη Θεσσαλονίκη ενάντια στην υποχρεωτική χρήση μάσκας στα σχολεία 6/9/2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • September 12, 2020
Οι γονείς αντιδρούν όχι μόνο στη χρήση της μάσκας υποχρεωτικά από τους μαθητές όλων των βαθμίδων, αλλά και γενικότερα ενάντια στον νόμο 4682/2020, ο οποίος καταστρατηγεί βασικά ανθρώπινα δικαιώματα, εισάγει υποχρεωτικές ιατρικές εξετάσεις και απομάκρυνση των θετικών "κρουσμάτων" και άλλα πολλά. Από τον νόμο αυτόν δεν εξαιρούνται τα παιδιά, παραβιάζοντας έτσι την αποκλειστική ευθύνη των γονιών στην άσκηση γονικής μέριμνας!
Επισκεφτείτε το μπλογκ Μαντάτα: https://mandataapoekso.blogspot.com/
τη σελίδα "Μαντάτα" στο facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mandata.apoekso
Ακολουθήστε τα Μαντάτα στο twitter: @mandata10
Επισκεφτείτε το μπλογκ Μαντάτα: https://mandataapoekso.blogspot.com/
τη σελίδα "Μαντάτα" στο facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mandata.apoekso
Ακολουθήστε τα Μαντάτα στο twitter: @mandata10
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.