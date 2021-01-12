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China Provides Efficiency. So Why Should We Be Inefficient? China Too Risky; Time to Move Production
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90 views • January 12, 2021
Why we need to move production away from China; the de-centrilzation of Risk away so that black swans like Covid 19 aren't as deadly. It's like an insurance policy, painful to pay every day, but in the end, saves you this tumultuous experience.
#china #covid #blackswan
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#china #covid #blackswan
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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