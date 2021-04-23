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Episode 373 – Medical Martial Law 2020
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20 views • April 23, 2021
As the lockdowns go into place and the military takes to the streets in country after country, the decades of preparation for medical martial law are finally paying off for the pandemic planners. Today on this emergency edition of The Corbett Report podcast, James lays out the steps that have led us to the brink of martial law and the steps that are being taken to implement it now. Please help to spread this important information and to raise awareness of the crisis that we are facing.
https://www.corbettreport.com/mml2020/
https://www.corbettreport.com/mml2020/
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