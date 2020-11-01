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TUESDAY - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1800437243
The shooting took place shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, and footage of the incident quickly went viral on social media. The man who had ran at the officers with a knife, Walter Wallace, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The riot is currently ongoing and Gateway Pundit will be providing updates as the situation unfolds. EP 2168-9AM CHAOS IN PHILADELPHIA – After Police Shoot Man Armed With A Knife – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3e8uZpq
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