The landing force continues its offensive on Chasov Yar from Artyomovsk, destroying the enemy

On the northern flank of Artyomovsk, the Ivanovo 98th (https://t.me/vdd98/2084) Airborne Division continues fighting on the approaches to Chasov Yar, attacking and destroying enemy personnel and equipment.

﻿﻿The landing forces attack enemy defense lines and capture strongholds during assaults.

The forces of the Ivanovo formation are advancing along the Artyomovsk-Chasov Yar highway, approaching the latter.