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MKULTRA Monarch Butterfly: Satanic YouTube Star @impoppy Predicted COVID19 Back in 2016
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156 views • January 26, 2021
I had never heard about this MK Ultra Monarch Butterfly Slave until I read Jim Stone's blog today, but now I know who she is and I now know why YouTube Censored so many of us who were calling out the Coronavirus COVID 19 as a Flu Hoax back when it came out in early 2020. Poppy is just part of the Devils Game that went along with Bill Gates, the Rockefeller Group, Fraud Fauci, the WHO and every other Satanic being that gave us so much 'predictive programming' prior to releasing this Made in China Virus on us back in early 2020.
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https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
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Related videos:
Poppy predicting COVID-19 for 4 minutes straight
please breathe YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIVF-vOd0YQ
The Icky Babies
April 17, 2019.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bj5h0J-6CRU
The Scary Mask Warning
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=43Qcv8upRzk
April 23, 2019.
Poppy predicting COVID-19
Please Breath
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QNq6ILo30G4&;feature=emb_logo
YouTube Star Poppy on her New Single "Scary Mask" & Graphic Novel "Genesis 1"
KTLA 5
July 17, 2019.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEF1qiFg5Dc
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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