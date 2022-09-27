Dr. Pierre Kory on hospitals mistreating patients, mislabeling deaths & more | Ep. 14

Dr. Pierre Kory does not hold back in this week's episode of Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, diving into how and why hospitals are not properly treating patients for COVID, how patients' vaccine status being labeled 'unknown' is manipulating the data, why many doctors only perform treatments supported by certain clinical trials usually conducted by Big Pharma and so much more.





► Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast





► Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046





► Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/





► Dr. Pierre Kory's Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance: https://covid19criticalcare.com/













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: b09a234c5500e9ef



