Dr. Pierre Kory on hospitals mistreating patients, mislabeling deaths & more | Ep. 14
We The Patriots USA
Published 2 months ago

Dr. Pierre Kory does not hold back in this week's episode of Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, diving into how and why hospitals are not properly treating patients for COVID, how patients' vaccine status being labeled 'unknown' is manipulating the data, why many doctors only perform treatments supported by certain clinical trials usually conducted by Big Pharma and so much more.


