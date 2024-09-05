Civil War, Trilateral Commission, Venezuelan Gangs, American Jesuits, Uteruization, Chimp Pew-Pew

SR 2024-09-04 Uteruization Chimp Pew-Pew

Topic list:

* Bill Hughes is Behind the Door: but is there something more to the “American Revolution”?

* What connects the Civil War to Rome?

* Trilateral Commission; Zbigniew Brzezinski; Mika Brzezinski; “Joe” Scarborough

* Who cleaned the Kennedy presidential limo?

* “Don’t carry your gun in a single-purpose (obvious) gun case.”

* Venezuelan gangs out of control in AURORA, Colorado: Conservitard blacks need Donald Trump!

* Revisiting James Delingpole being a fraud; “Ricky” Gervais, another assh*le atheist doing very well for himself.

* The internet is as scoured of information critical of environmental fraud as it is virus hoaxes.

* How to solve the “environmental crisis”.

* Christian “J” Pinto has a Jesuit documentary: here’s what we know!

* Eric WHITE Phelps can interview where Johnny can’t even make a comment.

* Who was Charles Chiniquy?

* Who is Bryan Ardis?

* Johnny watched the 2024 videogame-turned-movie “Borderlands”.

* The uteruization of gamers and movie-goers is working!

* CGI over-reach: why go there?

* When chimpanzees provide pew-pew recoil.

* Mrgunsngear has the deadly AR-15 that shot Trump in the ear...for ___ing real?

* Three more names—all Germans—for Johnny’s “Live By The Sword” list.

* Why does Dennis Prager spend so much time in the bathroom?

* “Austin Witsit” gets that “IT’S THE JOOOOS!”

* When Catholics perform the Three Amigos “Osiris Cross”.

* Charlie Manson going to Boys Town got newspaper coverage.

* Elon Schlong’s Twatter-X is OVER-FLOWING with Jew-baiting and Jew-hating. How is that possible?

* The second “40 Years War”.

