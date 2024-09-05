BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Civil War, Trilateral Commission, Venezuelan Gangs, American Jesuits, Uteruization, Chimp Pew-Pew
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
113 followers
Follow
17 views • 8 months ago

SR 2024-09-04 Uteruization Chimp Pew-Pew

Topic list:

* Bill Hughes is Behind the Door: but is there something more to the “American Revolution”?
* What connects the Civil War to Rome?
* Trilateral Commission; Zbigniew Brzezinski; Mika Brzezinski; “Joe” Scarborough
* Who cleaned the Kennedy presidential limo?
* “Don’t carry your gun in a single-purpose (obvious) gun case.”
* Venezuelan gangs out of control in AURORA, Colorado: Conservitard blacks need Donald Trump!
* Revisiting James Delingpole being a fraud; “Ricky” Gervais, another assh*le atheist doing very well for himself.
* The internet is as scoured of information critical of environmental fraud as it is virus hoaxes.
* How to solve the “environmental crisis”.
* Christian “J” Pinto has a Jesuit documentary: here’s what we know!
* Eric WHITE Phelps can interview where Johnny can’t even make a comment.
* Who was Charles Chiniquy?
* Who is Bryan Ardis?
* Johnny watched the 2024 videogame-turned-movie “Borderlands”.
* The uteruization of gamers and movie-goers is working!
* CGI over-reach: why go there?
* When chimpanzees provide pew-pew recoil.
* Mrgunsngear has the deadly AR-15 that shot Trump in the ear...for ___ing real?
* Three more names—all Germans—for Johnny’s “Live By The Sword” list.
* Why does Dennis Prager spend so much time in the bathroom?
* “Austin Witsit” gets that “IT’S THE JOOOOS!”
* When Catholics perform the Three Amigos “Osiris Cross”.
* Charlie Manson going to Boys Town got newspaper coverage.
* Elon Schlong’s Twatter-X is OVER-FLOWING with Jew-baiting and Jew-hating. How is that possible?
* The second “40 Years War”.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Darnell’s blog
https://independentconservative.com/

 

Darnell on Gab
https://gab.com/JesusSavedDMC

Keywords
civil warjesuitstrilateral commissionvenezuelan gangs
