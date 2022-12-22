Rand Paul Humiliates Traitors in Office With His Rendition of 'Twas The Night Before Christmas'





"Now McConnell, Now Schumer, now Pelosi And Vixen! On Biden, on Stupid on Dumber and Blitzen!"





"To debt, to bankruptcy, to free money for all. Now dash away, dash away, more cash for all."





Source: https://fb.watch/hz8_v-it9o/



