Mind Control Part of Transhumanist's Brain Experimentation for 2030 Brain Phone! Yikes!

This video is about the People and the Peoples lawyer who is Sueing the Government for damages done to EMF Targeted Individuals (TIs) chosen and put on a list for being a ‘supposed’ Terrorist… which is the farthest from the truth, because they are not Terrorist, but simply American citizens placed on the list for the governments experimental electronic harassing, stalking, tracking and even causing bodily pain. They are also using ‘voice to skull’ technology where these innocent Americans citizens are hearing voices due to this well-known technology since the 1950’s.





In other words, they are using thousands if not millions of citizens for their brain experiments… using EMF Radio Frequencies… no doubt to build their brain phone technology.





This is the victim’s story. This is from the targeted individual’s story… and the brave Texas Lawyer defending them. She’s a real hero.





Some of these cases ARE winning in court AND the victims are being compensated.





Why… because finally most people are aware of this illegal technology first exposed from Havana Cuba… which is why it is called the “Havana Syndrome”. There are various types of invasive mental or physical torture done to ‘TIs’ (Targeted Individuals) so it is not just the Havana syndrome but similar.





Ana Toledo… a lawyer for the tortured TIs in Texas believes when they win in court here in Texas… lawyers from all other states will then have legal precedents to defend their TI clients, in their states. Which is very important… and eventually freeing other victims from around the world. Yes… this Electronic Gangstalking and torture is happening worldwide.





WEBSITE: TARGETED JUSTICE - Targeted Justice for Targeted Individuals https://www.TargetedJustice.com





