DOZENS AND DOZENS OF COINCIDENCES IN FRANCE AND ITALY

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WakingtheFuture
2194 subscribers
Teachers and nurses in 2 different countries fall ill due to coincidence. Meanwhile fauci let's people know even after being poisoned they still cannot eat indoors or go to the movies!
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https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/dozens-of-italian-teachers-report-in-sick-after-taking-astrazeneca-vaccine
https://tribunatreviso.gelocal.it/treviso/cronaca/2021/02/22/news/treviso-decine-di-insegnanti-a-casa-in-malattia-dopo-il-vaccino-contro-il-covid-1.39939822
https://www.afinalwarning.com/498691.html
https://france3-regions.francetvinfo.fr/nouvelle-aquitaine/dordogne/trop-d-effets-indesirables-les-hospitaliers-de-dordogne-ne-veulent-pas-se-faire-vacciner-par-astra-zeneca-1958278.html
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/fauci-vaccinated-people-cant-dine-indoors-or-go-to-the-movies-still