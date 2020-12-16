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Maria Bartiromo: Intel Source Says “Trump Did In Fact Win Election”
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732 views • December 16, 2020
Infowars
by Adan Salazar
December 15th 2020, 5:15 pm
President Trump won the election, a source in the intel community told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/maria-bartiromo-intel-source-says-trump-did-in-fact-win-election/
https://www.infowars.com/
by Adan Salazar
December 15th 2020, 5:15 pm
President Trump won the election, a source in the intel community told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/maria-bartiromo-intel-source-says-trump-did-in-fact-win-election/
https://www.infowars.com/
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