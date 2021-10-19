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THE ETERNAL JEW FINDS AMERICA- THE GLARING PARALLELS BETWEEN GERMANY AND AMERICA
Harry_knowledge123
Harry_knowledge123
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From a speech delivered by Julius Streicher on April 1, 1933.
"Never since the beginning of the world and the creation of man has there been a nation which dared to fight against the nation of blood-suckers and extortioners who, for a thousand years, have spread all over the world. . . . It was left to our Movement [NSDAP] to expose the Jew as a mass murderer. . . . As long as I stand at the head of the struggle, this struggle will be conducted so honestly that the eternal Jew will derive no joy from it."
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