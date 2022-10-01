COVID Corruption

Economic Destruction From ’Rona Scams:
1. Unprecedented fraud.
2. Inflation tidal wave.
3. Exploitation by the opportunists.
The Unseen Destruction Of America
* Gubment employees were stealing from you during the plandemic.
* Waste your $: what they do best in a crisis.
* Stimulus resulted in double dip of taxpayer waste.
* Opportunists dined out on your suffering.
* [Fauxi]: man who relishes spotlight claims otherwise.
* His grift is stunning in scope; he got $5M richer.
* The $ grab by big corporations.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 30 September 2022
