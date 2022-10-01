Create New Account
COVID Corruption
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

Economic Destruction From ’Rona Scams:

1. Unprecedented fraud.

2. Inflation tidal wave.

3. Exploitation by the opportunists.


The Unseen Destruction Of America

* Gubment employees were stealing from you during the plandemic.

* Waste your $: what they do best in a crisis.

* Stimulus resulted in double dip of taxpayer waste.

* Opportunists dined out on your suffering.

* [Fauxi]: man who relishes spotlight claims otherwise.

* His grift is stunning in scope; he got $5M richer.

* The $ grab by big corporations.


The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 30 September 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6313096458112

Keywords
corruptionlaura ingrahamrand paulfraudcost of livingtheftexploitationeconomic destructionanthony faucicoronaviruscovidplandemicopportunismgriftprice inflationbidenflationeconomic decline

