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The PartyGate Childishness
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10 views • February 18, 2022
The PartyGate Childishness
https://rumble.com/vv8qds-the-partygate-childishness..html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Sources:
*****************
Tobias Ellwwod Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3L84nET
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3rkW54L
PM Bill: - https://bit.ly/3APOzCd
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3L3YY1J
Sidly Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3uiNLV0
Coronabbable Article: - https://bit.ly/3s3mS4I
Letter to BPS: - https://bit.ly/3uefW7r
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.fo/SAtzs
Joe Music Video - https://www.brighteon.com/4e4b2495-b268-4565-8f58-e82b25965cc7
-----------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER,
https://www.rumble.com/channel/dunedrifter (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
Partygate, Childishness, Reform Parliament
https://rumble.com/vv8qds-the-partygate-childishness..html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Sources:
*****************
Tobias Ellwwod Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3L84nET
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3rkW54L
PM Bill: - https://bit.ly/3APOzCd
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3L3YY1J
Sidly Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3uiNLV0
Coronabbable Article: - https://bit.ly/3s3mS4I
Letter to BPS: - https://bit.ly/3uefW7r
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.fo/SAtzs
Joe Music Video - https://www.brighteon.com/4e4b2495-b268-4565-8f58-e82b25965cc7
-----------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER,
https://www.rumble.com/channel/dunedrifter (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
Partygate, Childishness, Reform Parliament
Keywords
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