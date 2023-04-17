Hans Trooper is harassed by a gang of very angry people in their cars, or trucks, in March of 2018

In the village of St-Gabriel-de-Brandon, I was harassed many times, from September 2016, until mid Mai of 2018. I moved out of that village in mid May of 2018, but the same harassers, continued to harass me on the internet, and they are the same ones, lying about me, and leaving me hatred-filled comments.





And in this video, you can get a glimpse of the harassment, I was subjected to, for a year and a half. Many guys, and their girlfriends also, kept on honking at me, really loudly, and many times, and they sneaked behind me with their cars, and as soon as they passed by me, they would honk like mad, I mean they are mad these people harassing me like that, I never did anything wrong, or bad, to them. But they try to fabricate all sorts of stories, and lies, and they also call me names, all lies.

But I believe in God, and also in Karma, so they will be punished one day, for all the bad they did to me, and also did to my beloved mother.



Notice to the losers, trolls obsessing about me, and trying to harass me since 2016. I don't read any of your comments, messages, or replies, in the Disqus comments sections of my videos, anymore, or anywhere else for that matter, since almost two weeks now, and you will not take anymore of my time, with your lies, and hatred-filled comments, and even though your stupid comments have not been removed by the moderators, the public will see this comment notice right here, for each of my new uploaded videos.



Comment written by me ; Hans Trooper



Notice to the moderators : My videos are about culture and life, so I would appreciate that you leave my videos in the culture and life category, as I always set my videos in that category when I upload a new video. If you change the category of my video, I will change it right back to the category I chose for my video, which is the appropriate category of Culture and Life.







Comment written by me ; Hans Trooper







video produced by me ; Hans Trooper



Hans Trooper copyright 2018. ©





Hans Trooper 2018 tous droits réservés. ©

