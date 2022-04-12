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Passover 2022/ Pessach 5782 (Message April)
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35 views • April 12, 2022
Bindernowski's message for April 2022
It's time for Passover/ Pessach
Let's see how this will turn out - our expectations
Exodus 12:1-50
Exodus 13:1-16
The message is also available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/pessach-5782-passover-2022/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It's time for Passover/ Pessach
Let's see how this will turn out - our expectations
Exodus 12:1-50
Exodus 13:1-16
The message is also available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/pessach-5782-passover-2022/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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