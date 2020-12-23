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President Trump asks Congress to Amend the Covid Relief Bill; not Enough for the AMERICAN PEOPLE, wants $2000 STIMULAS per Adult, $4000 per couple: sounds like he will not sign the current bill.
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122 views • December 23, 2020
President Trump asks Congress to Amend the Covid Relief Bill; not Enough for the AMERICAN PEOPLE, wants $2000 STIMULAS per Adult, $4000 per couple. Sounds like he will not sign the current bill.
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