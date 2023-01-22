Create New Account
Human Bodies Scanned At Airports For Luciferase Proof Of Vaccination (FULL SHOW)
177 views
channel image
Ezekiel34
Published a day ago |
MIRRORED

HopeGirl Alternative News

Published January 22nd, 2022

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34                                                                   https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/                                  https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34                                                  https://rumble.com/v1qlqq5-human-bodies-scanned-at-airports-for-luciferase-proof-of-vaccination.html                                                                                                          Victors Website: https://victorhugocollection.com/  

EMF Protection Products FTWProject:
https://ftwproject.com/ref/476/

Victor Hugo Background Story Interview:

Discussion with Veteran American Refugee Maverick Artist Victor Hugo in the Republic of Georgia (Former Soviet Union)

https://holistichealthpodcast.buzzsprout.com/1947713/11514988-discussion-with-veteran-american-refugee-maverick-artist-victor-hugo-in-the-republic-of-georgia-former-soviet-union 


Blog Post With More Links and Documentation:

https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2022/10/31/special-report-human-bodies-scanned-at-airports-for-luciferase-proof-of-vaccination/ 

Luciferase Patents:

Fusion proteins containing luciferase and a polypeptide of interest
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-10829770-B2\

Delivery and formulation of engineered nucleic acids
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20190060458A1/en 

Luciferase in Jabs News Stories:

Joshua Philipp: US Government’s Patent Application for Luciferase Fusion Proteins Should Sound Alarm Bells
https://news.ntd.com/joshua-philipp-us-governments-patent-application-for-luciferase-fusion-proteins-should-sound-alarm-bells_843235.html 

Pfizer Whistleblower Melissa McAtee Says COVID ‘Vaccines’ Can Glow Blue, Likely Contain Luciferase, Graphene Oxide, Nanotech, and Parasites
https://sensereceptornews.com/?p=13738 

T-Mobile 5G Cell Phones and Nanotech Links:

Victor Hugo Reports on T Mobile Corruption:https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=5g%20tmobile%20mike%20sievert&kind=video 

Karen Kingston uncovers patents revealing “cognitive action” spike protein structures in vaccines
https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=635571d1e59f71240412faa5 

T-Mobile phones will connect to Starlink for free starting next year
https://news.yahoo.com/t-mobile-phones-connect-starlink-004132521.html 

Meet Mike Sievert’s Wife Suzanne Steiner Sievert – Love Life, And Children | eCelebrityMirror
https://ecelebritymirror.com/entertainment/mike-sievert-wife-suzanne/ 

US Patent for Active listening using artificial intelligence for communications evaluation Patent
https://patents.justia.com/patent/11295315 



