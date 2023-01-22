Human Bodies Scanned At Airports For Luciferase Proof Of Vaccination (FULL SHOW)

MIRRORED
Published January 22nd, 2022
https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34 https://rumble.com/v1qlqq5-human-bodies-scanned-at-airports-for-luciferase-proof-of-vaccination.html Victors Website: https://victorhugocollection.com/
EMF Protection Products FTWProject:
https://ftwproject.com/ref/476/
Victor Hugo Background Story Interview:
Discussion with Veteran American Refugee Maverick Artist Victor Hugo in the Republic of Georgia (Former Soviet Union)
https://holistichealthpodcast.buzzsprout.com/1947713/11514988-discussion-with-veteran-american-refugee-maverick-artist-victor-hugo-in-the-republic-of-georgia-former-soviet-union
Blog Post With More Links and Documentation:
https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2022/10/31/special-report-human-bodies-scanned-at-airports-for-luciferase-proof-of-vaccination/
Luciferase Patents:
Fusion proteins containing luciferase and a polypeptide of interest
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-10829770-B2\
Delivery and formulation of engineered nucleic acids
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20190060458A1/en
Luciferase in Jabs News Stories:
Joshua Philipp: US Government’s Patent Application for Luciferase Fusion Proteins Should Sound Alarm Bells
https://news.ntd.com/joshua-philipp-us-governments-patent-application-for-luciferase-fusion-proteins-should-sound-alarm-bells_843235.html
Pfizer Whistleblower Melissa McAtee Says COVID ‘Vaccines’ Can Glow
Blue, Likely Contain Luciferase, Graphene Oxide, Nanotech, and Parasites
https://sensereceptornews.com/?p=13738
T-Mobile 5G Cell Phones and Nanotech Links:
Victor Hugo Reports on T Mobile Corruption:https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=5g%20tmobile%20mike%20sievert&kind=video
Karen Kingston uncovers patents revealing “cognitive action” spike protein structures in vaccines
https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=635571d1e59f71240412faa5
T-Mobile phones will connect to Starlink for free starting next year
https://news.yahoo.com/t-mobile-phones-connect-starlink-004132521.html
Meet Mike Sievert’s Wife Suzanne Steiner Sievert – Love Life, And Children | eCelebrityMirror
https://ecelebritymirror.com/entertainment/mike-sievert-wife-suzanne/
US Patent for Active listening using artificial intelligence for communications evaluation Patent
https://patents.justia.com/patent/11295315
