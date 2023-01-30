Create New Account
LONG COVID MAY HAVE BEEN DEFEATED
Some people who have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 can experience long-term effects from their infection, known as post-COVID conditions (PCC) or long COVID. The working definition of post-COVID conditions was developed by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in collaboration with CDC and other partners.

People call post-COVID conditions by many names, including: Long COVID, long-haul COVID, post-acute COVID-19, post-acute sequelae of SARS CoV-2 infection (PASC), long-term effects of COVID, and chronic COVID.
❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some links are affiliate links.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
