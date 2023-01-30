LONG COVID MAY HAVE BEEN DEFEATED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Don't forget to SUBSCRIBE and give this video a 👍. Thanks for watching.
Some people who have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 can experience long-term effects from their infection, known as post-COVID conditions (PCC) or long COVID. The working definition of post-COVID conditions was developed by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in collaboration with CDC and other partners.
People call post-COVID conditions by many names, including: Long COVID, long-haul COVID, post-acute COVID-19, post-acute sequelae of SARS CoV-2 infection (PASC), long-term effects of COVID, and chronic COVID.
**********************************************************************************
👉 Supplements from the Video:
Bromelin - https://amzn.to/3jdYPzE
N-Acetyl-Cysteine - https://amzn.to/3DpsRHo
Nattokinase - https://amzn.to/40hn8O2
**********************************************************************************
👉 Support the channel:
The Patreon https://www.patreon.com/localprepper
Buy Me A Coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/localprepper/
**********************************************************************************
Today's Promoted Product:
Contingency Medical - https://contingencymedical.com/?ref=6
**********************************************************************************
👉 Link-Tree:
https://linktr.ee/localprepper
👉 My Website:
https://www.localprepper.net
👉 Snail mail:
P.O. Box 12
Onancock, VA 23417
**********************************************************************************
❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some links are affiliate links.