Galactic Family Speak: It is coming thick and fast...Everything is bubbling to the surface..in all parts of the Globe..

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nicola channels a message from our Galactic Family...
Everything is coming to the surface, this is not by accident. All is needed to be looked at, within yourself and as a collective...
Keep your Heart open, keep moving forward...we go with you, and MUCH more..
Note: We have had a hiatus in the last 6 months or so, but will be putting up regular channeling's from now on:) Thank you for your patience:-)