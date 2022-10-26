Galactic Family Speak: It is coming thick and fast...Everything is bubbling to the surface..in all parts of the Globe..

Nicola channels a message from our Galactic Family...
Everything is coming to the surface, this is not by accident. All is needed to be looked at, within yourself and as a collective...
Keep your Heart open, keep moving forward...we go with you, and MUCH more..
Note: We have had a hiatus in the last 6 months or so, but will be putting up regular channeling's from now on:) Thank you for your patience:-)
